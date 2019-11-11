Luigi's Mansion 3 Debuts in 2nd the Italian Charts - Sales

Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) has debuted in second place on the Italian charts for Week 44, 2019. It is the only new game to release in the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 44, 2019:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) - NEW FIFA 20 (PS4) Medievil (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (XOne) For Honor (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Ring Fit Adventure (NS) FIFA 20 (XOne) God of War (PS4)

