The Falconeer Headed to Xbox One - News

posted 20 hours ago

Publisher Wired Productions and developer Tomas Sala announced the ocean world fantasy combat RPG, The Falconeer, will launch for Xbox One, alongside the Windows PC version in 2020. The game will be playable at X019 in London from November 14 to 16.

"We’re excited for fans to experience The Falconeer, a true gem that will set the bar for what indie developers can offer games," said Wired Productions managing director Leo Zullo. "From the beginning, we’ve been enamoured with this breath-taking aerial combat RPG, and are proud to be able to work collaboratively with Tomas, whose passion and talents can be seen in this beautiful and mesmerizing game."

View the Xbox One X019 announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Created by independent developer Tomas Sala, The Falconeer combines classic aerial dogfighting mechanics and acrobatic twists and turns, with an awe-inspiring open environment and bestiary of fantastic enemies in land, sea, and air.

Set above The Great Ursee, a mystical world drowning in the corruption of the swollen oceans, players will take their armed aerial mounts in third person to the skies as a “Falconeer,” an airborne and agile warrior equipped with devastating ranged weaponry. Your mission as a Falconeer will be what you make it—be it the noble cause or the life of a rogue—each player experience will be unique as they explore the bleak and hauntingly beautiful world, filled with wonderous locations and warmongering rival factions vying for the mysterious secrets hidden at the Ursee’s unfathomable depths.

Fans of aerial combat will be treated to a fluid and eye-catching open world experience. Majestic mounts control fluidly and freely with graceful flight, just as their bird of prey counterparts, giving players a sense of freedom and awe while being truly immersed in the Ursee’s simultaneously epic and hypnotic soundscape.

