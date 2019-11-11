Pokemon Sword and Shield Trailer Gets Final Trailer - News

Nintendo has released the final trailer for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

