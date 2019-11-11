Little Witch in the Woods Gets New Trailer - News

posted 21 hours ago

Developer Sunny Side Up has released a new trailer for the witch life fantasy RPG, Little Witch in the Woods.

View the trailer below:





The game will launch for Windows PC in winter 2020 and maybe later for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

