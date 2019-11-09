New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Pokemon Sword and Shield - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 320 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 26 games in total will release next week.
November 11
- The Mims Beginning
- Romancing SaGa 3
November 12
- Draw Chilly
- Thief of Thieves: Season One
- Mad Games Tycoon
- Zen Chess Collection
- Yaga
- Bee Simulator
November 13
- holedown
Nobember 14
- Push the Crate
- Galactic Defence Squadron
- Some Distant Memory
- Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves
- Balthazar's Dream
- Labyrinth of the Witch
- Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child
- Perils of Baking
- Overlanders
- Rocket Wars
- Squidgies Takeover
- Sparklite
November 15
- Pokemon Sword / Sword
- Mars Power Industries
- Woven
- Tactical Mind 2
- Go! Fish Go!
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD
