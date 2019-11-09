New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Pokemon Sword and Shield - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 26 games in total will release next week.

November 11

The Mims Beginning



Romancing SaGa 3

November 12

Draw Chilly

Thief of Thieves: Season One

Mad Games Tycoon

Zen Chess Collection

Yaga

Bee Simulator

November 13

holedown

Nobember 14

Push the Crate

Galactic Defence Squadron

Some Distant Memory

Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves

Balthazar's Dream

Labyrinth of the Witch

Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child

Perils of Baking

Overlanders

Rocket Wars

Squidgies Takeover

Sparklite

November 15

Pokemon Sword / Sword

Mars Power Industries

Woven

Tactical Mind 2

Go! Fish Go!

