Luigi’s Mansion 3 Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare has remained at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 44th week of 2019.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS) debuted in second place, FIFA 20 dropped to third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) jumped three spots to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 44, 2019:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Luigi's Mansion 3 - NEW FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening The Outer Worlds Minecraft New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

