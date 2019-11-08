Over 24 Games Will Be Playable at X019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 531 Views
Microsoft announced there will be over 24 games that will playable that this year's X019 in London, England. The event will take place one week from now, November 14 to 16. The main show, Inside Xbox, will take place on day one, November 14, at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT.
Here is the list of confirmed games that will be at X019:
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Forgotten Empires/Xbox Game Studios)
- Battletoads (Rare/Xbox Game Studios)
- Bleeding Edge (Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios)
- Cyber Shadow (Yacht Club Games)
- Doom Eternal (id Software, Panic Button Games)
- Dragonball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco Entertainment, CyberConnect2)
- Forager (Humble Bundle)
- Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Halo: Master Chief Collection (343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)
- Haven (The Game Bakers)
- Levelhead (Butterscotch Shenanigans)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft Corporation/Xbox Game Studios)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
- Phogs! (Coat Sink)
- Project Resistance (Capcom)
- Roller Champions (Ubisoft Montreal)
- She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere)
- SkateBird (Glass Bottom)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment)
- Streets of Rage 4 (DotEmu)
- The Good Life (White Owls)
- Tunic (Finji)
- Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment)
8 Comments
"Over 24" is a strange statement. Could they just say 25, or 26, or whatever the number is?
Might have an unannounced game playable.
Having a 'content floor' is easier to understand and projects the potential of something else sneaking in last minute.
Agreed. It is the highest number.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkP_OGDCLY0
"Over 24" is easier to understand than 25 or 26?
At the end of the day, I understand that it leaves room in the mind of the reader to wonder about what they "over" game(s) may be. I just think it sounds weird. "Over 100", or "more than 50" sounds reasonable, as those are nice, round numbers. But, "more than 7" sounds strange, because 7 isn't a nice, round number. The same is true of 24.
- 0
Curious to see more more of Battletoads. It didn't look all that great on its last appearance.
Yeah, I'm iffy on it as well.
Yeah, i'm really hoping they made some changes since we last saw it cause it looked way too slow and boring. They said it would release in 2019 but yet we're now in November with still no concrete release date so i'm wondering if that's still the case or not.
