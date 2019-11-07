Pokémon Sword and Shield Trailer Takes A Look at New Items and Features - News

The Pokemon Company has released a new trailer Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield for that takes a look at new items and features in the game.

View it below:





Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

