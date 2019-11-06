Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Debuts at the Top of the EMEAA Charts - Sales

/ 384 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has debuted at the top of the EMEAA charts for the week ending October 27, 2019, according to GamesIndustry.

The remake of MediEvil debuted in third on the combined charts, while it debuted in fifth on the digital charts. WWE 2K20 debuted in fourth, while The Outer Worlds debuted in fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales):

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - NEW FIFA 20 MediEvil - NEW WWE 2K20 - NEW The Outer Worlds - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Ring Fit Adventure Farming Simulator 19 Rainbow Six Siege Ghost Recon Breakpoint

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles