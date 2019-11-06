Persona 5 Royal And Luigi’s Mansion 3 Debuts in 1st and 2nd on the Japanese Charts - Sales

Persona 5 Royal (PS4) has debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 201,448 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending November 3.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS) debuted in second with sales of 150,649 units. Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (NS) debuted in fifth with sales of 8,551 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 119,397 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 8,338 units, the 3DS sold 1,070 units. The Xbox One sold 75 units and the PlayStation Vita sold 41 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[PS4] Persona 5 Royal (Limited Edition Included) (Atlus, 10/31/19) – 201,448 (New) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 150,649 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 51,143 (183,685) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (SIE, 10/25/19) – 37,905 (155,575) [NSW] Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Sega, 11/01/19) – 8,551 (421,548) (New) [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Limited Edition Included) (Square Enix, 09/27/19) – 8,551 (421,548) [NSW] Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous, 10/17/19) – 8,266 (90,954) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,758 (987,202) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,233 (2,511,662) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,109 (3,317,305)

