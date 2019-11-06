PlayStation Now Adds Persona 5, Shadow of War and Hollow Knight in November - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced three games will be coming to PlayStation Now this month. The list of games includes Persona 5, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, and Hollow Knight.





Here are the most popular games in October:

Grand Theft Auto V

God of War

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Infamous Second Son

Rocket League

Fallout 4

NBA 2K18

WWE 2K18

Mortal Kombat X

Batman Arkham Knight

Mafia 3

Farming Simulator 19

