No More Heroes III is 35 to 40 Percent Complete

Grasshopper Manufacture CEO Goichi Suda speaking with wccftech revealed No More Heroes III is "about 35 to 40 percent complete."

Suda was asked if the open world aspect of the game will be bigger than the original. He said that yes it will be a bigger open world.

"It will definitely be a bigger open world than the original No More Heroes, but you have to remember that we’re a middle-class studio in terms of size," said Suda. "It takes a lot of skills, wisdom, and resources to make an open-world game, so it won't be as big as something you see from huge companies like Ubisoft or Rockstar."

"It will have about the amount of side-missions you'd expect from a No More Heroes game, along with some other extras as well," he added.

"[The extras will be] something different than your standard minigame."

A new trailer for the game will be released this year or early next year. For now you can view the E3 2019 reveal trailer below:

