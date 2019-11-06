World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Event Takes A Look at 'Memories of Azeroth' - News

Blizzard Entertainment is celebrating the 15th anniversary of World of Warcraft with a special in-game event that runs from now until early January.

The special in-game event adds new raids that provide a look at "Memories of Azeroth," an anniversary gift, and more.

Here is an overview of the in-game event:

When:

November 5, 2019 – January 7, 2020 (The Americas)

November 6, 2019 – January 8, 2020 (Europe)

November 7, 2019 – January 9, 2020 (Asia)

New Raids: Memories of Azeroth Chromie has separated the strands of time, allowing you to go back and relive epic raid encounters from Burning Crusade, Wrath of the Lich King, and Cataclysm. Each of these limited-time raids will feature three iconic bosses, and they’ll be available as their own wings through the Raid Finder. To enter the raid, you need a minimum item level of 380. Players who complete all three wings will receive the achievement Memories of Fel, Frost and Fire which grants the Obsidian Worldbreaker, a Black Dragonflight mount inspired by Deathwing. Return to Alterac Valley of Olde Run down your enemies, raze their fortifications, and exchange the tokens you loot from their corpses to summon mighty reinforcements in Korrak’s Revenge, a throwback Battleground inspired by the earliest days of Alterac Valley. Players who participate in Korrak’s Revenge and complete the Alterac Valley of Olde achievement can earn two new mounts: the Stormpike Battle Ram (Alliance) and the Frostwolf Snarler (Horde). Anniversary Gift Get ready to celebrate 15 years of World of Warcraft in style! Everyone who logs in during the event period will receive an Anniversary Gift in the mail, which includes a Lil’ Nefarian battle pet, a Celebration Package that increases experience and reputation gains throughout the event, a reusable firework that can be used for the duration of the event, an item that teleports you to the Caverns of Time (usable only during the event), and other in-game goodies.

