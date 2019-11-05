Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Debuts at the Top of the French Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) has debuted in first on the French charts in week 43, 2019, according to SELL. The Xbox One version debuted in third. The PlayStation 4 Dark Edition debuted in fifth.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Dark Edition Xbox One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Dark Edition Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Nintendo 3DS Super Mario Maker Luigi's Mansion 2 Animal Crossing: New Leaf PC Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition The Sims 4 Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Extension Edition

