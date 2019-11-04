Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Debuts at the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) has remained at the top of the Italian charts for Week 43, 2019. The Xbox One version debuted in fourth place. Medievil (PS4) debuted in second place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 43, 2019:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) - NEW Medievil (PS4) - NEW FIFA 20 (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (XOne) - NEW Ring Fit Adventure (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) WWE 2L20 (PS4) - NEW God of War (PS4) FIFA 20 (XOne) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4)

