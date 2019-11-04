New Guilty Gear Adds Chipp Zanuff and Potemkin As Playable Characters - News

Arc System Works has released a new trailer for New Guilty Gear that reveals Chipp Zanuff and Potemkin will be playable characters in the game.

View it below:





New Guilty Gear will launch for the PlayStation 4 in 2020. A closed online beta is also set for Spring 2020.

