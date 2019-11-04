SoulCalibur VI Hilde DLC Announced - News

Bandai Namco has announced new DLC for SoulCalibur VI. Hilde from SoulCalibur IV will be released in the latest game in the franchise as DLC. A release date was not revealed.

View the Hilde DLC reveal trailer below:





SoulCalibur VI is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

