Pokémon Sword and Shield Gets New 5 Minute Overview trailer - News

The Pokemon Company has released a new five minute long overview trailer for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield in Japanese.

The Pokemon Company also released a new Japanese TV commercial for the game:

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

