PlayStation Plus Games for November 2019 Announced - News

posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the two PlayStation Plus games for September 2019 for the PlayStation 4.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

Nioh

Outlast

