November 2019 Games with Gold Announced

posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for November 2019. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

Xbox One

Available for the whole month – Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (normally $54.99)

From November 16 to December 15 – The Final Station (normally $14.99)

Xbox 360

From November 16 to 30 – Joy Ride Turbo (normally $9.99) (plays on Xbox One)

Xbox From November 1 to 15 – Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter (normally $9.99) (plays on Xbox One)

The Games with Gold for November are:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

