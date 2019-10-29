Steam Halloween Sale is Live - News

Valve announced it is running a Steam Halloween now until November 1 at 10am PST / 1pm EST.

A long list of games have been discounted that includes horror games, horror VR games, games with Halloween events, and more.

Some of the games discounted include the remake of Resident Evil 2, Dying Light, Dead by Daylight, Prey, and The Evil Within 2.

