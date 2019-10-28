Ring Fit Adventure Debuts in 2nd the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 13 hours ago / 598 Views
FIFA 20 (PS4) has remained in first on the French charts in week 42, 2019, according to SELL. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) debuted in second place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- FIFA 20
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- NBA 2K20
- FIFA 20
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Borderlands 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Yo-Kai Watch 3
- Pokemon Sun
- Mario Kart 7
- FIFA 20
- The Sims 4
- World of Warcraft - 15 Year Anniversary
