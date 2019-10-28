Ring Fit Adventure Debuts in 2nd the French Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) has remained in first on the French charts in week 42, 2019, according to SELL. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) debuted in second place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 20 Ghost Recon: Breakpoint NBA 2K20 Xbox One FIFA 20 Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Borderlands 3 Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Nintendo 3DS Yo-Kai Watch 3 Pokemon Sun Mario Kart 7 PC FIFA 20 The Sims 4 World of Warcraft - 15 Year Anniversary

