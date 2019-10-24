Ubisoft Delays Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six Quarantine - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 403 Views
Ubisoft announced it has delayed Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six Quarantine to fiscal year 2020-21. The fiscal year runs from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
"We have decided to postpone the releases of Gods & Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine and Watch_Dogs Legion until 2020-21," said Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
"While each of these games already has a strong identity and high potential, we want our teams to have more development time to ensure that their respective innovations are perfectly implemented so as to deliver optimal experiences for players.
"This decision will have a very significant impact on our financial results for this fiscal year and goes against our recent successes in building a more stable development model. However, it is in line with our strategy to maximize the future value of our brands for the longterm benefit of our employees, players and shareholders. We expect it to have a positive impact on our financial performance as from 2020-21.
"Going forward, we are ideally positioned to benefit from the industry’s strong expansion and constant evolution. We are investing to develop our franchises and PRI, to fully tap the potential of the mobile market, to accelerate our growth in Asia and esports, and to reap the benefits of our brands ownership in the context of the rise of streaming and the multiplication of platforms. These opportunities are powerful drivers for our future topline and profitability growth."
Gods & Monsters was previously planned to release on February 25, 2020 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia. Watch Dogs: Legion was set to release on March 6, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia, while Rainbow Six Quarantine was going to release in early 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
11 Comments
Delaying 3 games at once seems a bit suspect to me. They might say that it is to give the developers more time, and that might be part of the reason for the delay, but it wouldn't surprise me if they decide to delay them to Fall/Holiday 2020 in order to make them cross-gen games with planned releases for PS5 and Xbox Scarlett in addition to the already announced current gen platforms.
That would make sense to me. The more platforms they are on the higher the potential sales are.
- +1
Yeah, the fact that they delayed them without new dates or even new quarterly windows does seem to suggest that they will be pretty lengthy delays. They might release 1 of them sooner, in Spring or Summer, probably Gods & Monsters, but it would make alot of sense for them to delay Watch Dogs and Rainbow 6 to Q4 2020 to make them cross-gen releases. Watch Dogs has yet to deliver on alot of the graphical promises from the initial pre-downgrade reveal in 2012, but PS5 and Scarlett would be powerful enough to deliver on those promises, if they choose to do so. I also just remember that Skull & Bones got delayed to 2020, would make sense for it to be cross-gen as well. Ubisoft should also have the rumored Assassin's Creed Viking game in Q4 2020 as a cross-gen release, assuming they follow the release schedule they have established.
- 0
I doubt Ubisoft would have so many games released so close to each other. I see them potentially releasing two games in Holiday 2020 as a cross gen release. One as a launch title and another a month later. Or one released in say September or October for PS4 and X1 then released on next gen consoles in November.
- 0
I could see October/November/December maybe. December release window worked out well for the last Rainbow 6, they might use that again. Then AC in October on current gen (with next-gen port when PS5/Scarlett likely launch in November), Watch Dogs in November on all platforms at once. Ubisoft has had Holidays that crowded in the past.
- 0
Apparently Skull & Bones just got delayed a 2nd time, from 2020 all the way into 2021. I have a feeling they are completely redoing that game as next-gen only. Wouldn't be surprised if Beyond Good and Evil 2 also recieves a next-gen only treatment with release in 2021. 2021 should be a Far Cry year as well.
- 0
May have to do with that Tom Clancy game getting such a poor reception and suggested poor quality? Probably did bad numbers, dunno making stuff up, but would be interesting to know.
WTF? What's with all the delays being announced today?