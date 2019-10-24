Ubisoft Delays Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six Quarantine - News

Ubisoft announced it has delayed Gods & Monsters, Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six Quarantine to fiscal year 2020-21. The fiscal year runs from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

"We have decided to postpone the releases of Gods & Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine and Watch_Dogs Legion until 2020-21," said Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"While each of these games already has a strong identity and high potential, we want our teams to have more development time to ensure that their respective innovations are perfectly implemented so as to deliver optimal experiences for players.

"This decision will have a very significant impact on our financial results for this fiscal year and goes against our recent successes in building a more stable development model. However, it is in line with our strategy to maximize the future value of our brands for the longterm benefit of our employees, players and shareholders. We expect it to have a positive impact on our financial performance as from 2020-21.

"Going forward, we are ideally positioned to benefit from the industry’s strong expansion and constant evolution. We are investing to develop our franchises and PRI, to fully tap the potential of the mobile market, to accelerate our growth in Asia and esports, and to reap the benefits of our brands ownership in the context of the rise of streaming and the multiplication of platforms. These opportunities are powerful drivers for our future topline and profitability growth."

Gods & Monsters was previously planned to release on February 25, 2020 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia. Watch Dogs: Legion was set to release on March 6, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia, while Rainbow Six Quarantine was going to release in early 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

