Report: The Last of Us Part II Delayed to Spring 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment a month ago announced The Last of Us Part II will release on the PlayStation 4 on February 21, 2020. Sources have now told Kotaku Sony has delayed the release of the game to spring, 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors.

When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

