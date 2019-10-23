Bethesda Announces Fallout 1st Monthly Subscription for Fallout 76 - News

Bethesda Softworks has announced Fallout 1st - a monthly subscription service for Fallout 76. It is priced at $12.99 per month or $99.99 for 12 months.

It offers players access to a Private World, unlimited crafting component storage with the Scropbox, a second Fast Travel point with the use of a Survival Tent, monthly best value Atoms, and more.





Here is an overview of the Fallout 1st service:

Fallout 1st is a premium membership aimed at enhancing the Fallout 76 experience, offering members access to Private Worlds, unlimited crafting component storage with the Scrapbox, a second Fast Travel point with the Survival Tent, exclusive cosmetic items, and best value 1,650 Atoms each month.

PRIVATE WORLDS

Private Worlds have been among the most popular requests within the Fallout 76 community since launch, and we’re excited to announce that they have officially arrived today with Fallout 1st.

As a Fallout 1 st member, you gain access to an exclusive Private World that you can use to play alone or invite up to 7 of your friends to join you at any given time. Only the owner of a Private World is required to be a Fallout 1 st member. As long as the owner is currently in their Private World, they can invite friends to join them. If the owner leaves, the world will stay active as long as one other player in the world is a Fallout 1 st member. If no Fallout 1 st members remain, all players in that Private World will receive a notification that the world will soon shut down.

SCRAPBOX

Hoard crafting components to your heart’s content with your own personal Scrapbox container. The Scrapbox is a separate container from your Stash and offers unlimited storage space for all your components.

The Scrapbox is exclusive to Fallout 1 st members and can be used in both public and private worlds.

SURVIVAL TENT

Quickly set up a forward operating base during your next adventure in the wilderness with the new Survival Tent. Once placed, the Survival Tent acts as a second free Fast Travel point, in addition your existing C.A.M.P. The Survival Tent comes complete with a Stash, Scrapbox, Sleeping Bag, Cooking Station, and even an instrument to help you wind down after a day of exploring Appalachia.

Like the Scrapbox, the Survival Tent is exclusive to Fallout 1 st members and can be used in both public and private worlds.

MONTHLY ATOMS

As a Fallout 1 st member, you’ll receive the best value for an Atom bundle to date, with a monthly bonus of 1,650 Atoms that you can use freely in the Atomic Shop.

EXCLUSIVE COSMETICS

Explore Appalachia in iconic Fallout style with the Ranger Armor Outfit and show off your membership status with a set of unique Fallout 1 st Player Icons and Emotes, all of which are exclusively available to Fallout 1 st members.

