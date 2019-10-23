Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the Most Pre-ordered Game at GameStop of 2019 - News

GameStop announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the most pre-ordered game at the retail chain in 2019. The retailer also announced it will be holding special events for the launch of the game.

“GameStop is the official command center for everything Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Hands down, we are the one-stop shop for Call of Duty fans looking to find the best exclusive deals and we are taking over this launch weekend by providing customers a fun and interactive experience with this popular franchise,” said Eric Bright, Vice President of Merchandising for GameStop.





GameStop is teaming up with Activision to change its West Hollywood store into a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Command Center.

“We are proud to be teaming with GameStop to bring the best of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to our passionate fanbase,” said Aaron Brinkman, Activision Blizzard Vice President of Sales. “Whether it’s the exclusive ‘Dark’ and ‘Precision Edition’ collector’s editions, exclusive Call of Duty consumer products or the massive in-store launch events, GameStop is the premiere destination for the Modern Warfare launch this week.”

Here is the list of events and deals planned:

Launch Night Activation: October 24 - GameStop at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd., W. Hollywood, CALIF. 90046

5:15PM – 6PM PST : Call of Duty: Modern Warfare live stream panel discussion

: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare live stream panel discussion 6PM – 9PM PST: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Command Center experiential journey is open to the public

Video game journalist and industry expert Geoff Keighley will lead a live Q/A panel discussion with Infinity Ward developers, where fans will get a peek into the behind-the-scenes making of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. For fans physically unable to attend the launch party at the West Hollywood store, all GameStop retail locations will stream the panel discussion through GameStop TV, scheduled to run on Thursday, Oct. 24th at approximately 5:15pm PST and a second time at 8:15 PM PST, west coast only.

Select players from the OpTic Gaming Los Angeles roster and team general manager, Eric “Muddawg” Sanders will attend the GameStop West Hollywood Call of Duty: Modern Warfare interactive takeover on Oct. 24th and interact with fans. GameStop customers can experience the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare interactive takeover all weekend (Oct. 25-27) during regular store hours at the GameStop retail store in West Hollywood.

On October 24th, fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex will have the opportunity to meet the newly announced DallasCall of Duty League team, Dallas Empire. On October 26th, the Dallas Mavericks will then commemorate the opening week of the 2019-2020 NBA season with Mavs players and Call of Duty fanatics, Justin Jackson and Jalen Brunson. Starting at 2:30PM, they will host a friendly competition of free play, following by an autograph signing with fans at the GameStop store located at 2201 Preston Road in Plano, Texas.

Exclusive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Game Deals:

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Precision Edition which includes the base game, steelbook, KontrolFreek Call of Duty: Modern Warfare-branded Performance Thumbsticks and Controller Skin, and an assortment of in-game items including three themed operator packs, plus an animated Call of Duty Endowment Calling Card. Free shipping through GameStop.com.



which includes the base game, steelbook, KontrolFreek Call of Duty: Modern Warfare-branded Performance Thumbsticks and Controller Skin, and an assortment of in-game items including three themed operator packs, plus an animated Call of Duty Endowment Calling Card. Free shipping through GameStop.com. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Dark Edition which includes functional night vision goggles that allow the user to see up to 65 feet in complete darkness. The edition also includes the base game, steelbook, and an assortment of in-game items including three themed operator packs, plus an animated Call of Duty Endowment Calling Card. Don’t be left in the dark, pre-order this limited edition while supplies last.



which includes functional night vision goggles that allow the user to see up to 65 feet in complete darkness. The edition also includes the base game, steelbook, and an assortment of in-game items including three themed operator packs, plus an animated Call of Duty Endowment Calling Card. Don’t be left in the dark, pre-order this limited edition while supplies last. PowerUp Rewards Members receive up to $10 rewards cash when you purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by Oct. 31.



receive up to $10 rewards cash when you purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare by Oct. 31. Guaranteed to Love it: Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare risk-free. If you don’t love it, return it within 48 hours of launch to receive full retail value in trade credit when purchased at GameStop.



Play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare risk-free. If you don’t love it, return it within 48 hours of launch to receive full retail value in trade credit when purchased at GameStop. Get up to 30% Extra Trade Credit when you trade towards Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

