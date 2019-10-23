This Week's Deals With Gold - Fallout 76, The Division 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 145 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through October 29 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
|Backward Compatible
|65%
|DWG
|Call of Juarez: The Cartel
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Fallout 3
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout 3: Broken Steel
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout 3: Operation: Anchorage
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout 3: Point Lookout
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout 3: The Pitt
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas: Dead Money
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas: Honest Hearts
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas: Lonesome Road
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fallout: New Vegas: Old World Blues
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight Sale
|Prey
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Rainbow Six Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Rainbow Six Vegas 2
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Saints Row
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Saints Row 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Saints Row IV
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Saints Row: The Third
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Spec Ops: The Line
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Pandora Tomorrow
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|XCOM: Enemy Within
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members
