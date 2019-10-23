Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers Out Now in North America for Switch and PS4 - News

NIS America has released Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America. It will launch on Friday, October 25 in Europe.

Here is an overview of the game:

The town of Clocknee is celebrating the advent of a new millennium when time suddenly comes to a halt and a horde of hostile animated machines appears. It’s up to a young girl named Sherry, her friend Pegreo, and Isaac, the time-traveling robot, to unravel the mystery behind the strange events. Together, they’ll revisit the past and peer into the future, learning some very interesting things about their families and their peculiar town.

Key Features:

Time-Walker – Explore the enigmatic town of Clocknee, and watch as the world shifts around you based on your actions.

– Explore the enigmatic town of Clocknee, and watch as the world shifts around you based on your actions. Gear-Grinder – Use your mechanical skills to fend off hostile machines and manipulate parts of the environment!

– Use your mechanical skills to fend off hostile machines and manipulate parts of the environment! Fixer-Upper – Enter workshops where you can improve your items and equipment using gears!

