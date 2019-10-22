Year on Year Sales & Market Share Charts - October 12, 2019 - Sales

Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the four home consoles and four handhelds over comparable periods for 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.

Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)

Market Share (Same Periods Covered)

2016 – (Week ending January 9 to October 16)

2017 – (Week ending January 7 to October 14)

2018 – (Week ending January 6 to October 13)

2018 – (Week ending January 5 to October 12)

Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year

"Year to date" sales for 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2019 versus 2018 and 2018 versus 2017 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.

Microsoft

Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 911,510 (-27.7%)

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 2,158,181 (28.2%)

Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 1,133,049 (-53.1%)

Sony

PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 1,517,636 (-14.4%)

PlayStation Vita – Down Year-on-Year 157,426 (-82.2%)

