Games Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has released a list of games that are coming to to Xbox Game Pass for console. One of the games include Obisidian's The Outer Worlds.

Read the complete list of games below:

October 23

Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Xbox Play Anywhere)

Just you, your bike, and a mountain. Take a thrilling ride down an unspoiled mountain landscape and make your way through thick forests, narrow trails and wild rivers. Race, jump, slide and try not to crash all the way from the peak to the valley.

Secret Neighbor

Follow-up to the fantastic Hello Neighbor, Secret Neighbor is a suspenseful multiplayer horror game where a group of kids try to rescue their friend from the neighbor’s creepy basement. Only problem is one of the kids is the Neighbor in disguise.

October 24

Minit

Minit is a peculiar little adventure played 60 seconds at a time. Journey outside the comfort of your home to help unusual folk, uncover countless secrets, and overcome dangerous foes, all in hopes of lifting a rather unfortunate curse that ends each day after just one minute.

October 25

The Outer Worlds (Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC)

A new single-player, first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds.

October 29

Afterparty

Milo and Lola are recently deceased best buds who suddenly find themselves staring down an eternity in Hell. But there’s a loophole: outdrink Satan and he’ll grant you re-entry to Earth. Control Milo and Lola with an intelligent conversation system that changes the story and your relationships based on every decision. Uncover their personality quirks and foggy history during the wild events of the night. Every step is up to you as you stumble through the underworld. Go on a hellish bender, uncover the mystery of your damnation, and drink Satan under the table.

October 31

LEGO Star Wars III

Laugh your way through an all-new story that takes you through 16 different systems and experience features like massive ground battles, boss fights, and multi-layered space combat. Expanded Force abilities, characters, environments, and over 20 story-based missions make this the most one of the most action-packed LEGO games.

November 7

Subnautica

You have crash-landed on an alien ocean world, and the only way to go is down. The ocean ranges from sun drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers. Manage your oxygen supply as you explore kelp forests, plateaus, reefs, and winding cave systems. The water teems with life: Some of it helpful, much of it harmful.

