Forever Entertainment Announces Panzer Dragoon: Remake Will Get A Physical Edition - News

Forever Entertainment announced it will release a physical copy of Panzer Dragoon: Remake. The game will launch for the Nintendo Switch this winter.

Your dreams came true! Panzer Dragoon: Remake will receive a physical release! Keep an eye on our social media for more details!



Here is an overview of the game:

A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game—true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards! On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying.

Key Features:

Pilot through seven unbelievably realistic levels ranging from tropical blue ocean cities to intricate subterranean ruins.

Fight the Prototype Dragon who appears together with evil giant dragonflies, frightening man-sized wasps, giant sandworms, and lethal flying battleships.

Attack approaching from all sides enemies quickly and without mercy, with improved 360-degree controls and lock-on targeting

