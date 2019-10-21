FIFA 20 Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 334 Views
FIFA 20 (PS4) has remained in first on the French charts in week 41, 2019, according to SELL.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- FIFA 20
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- Borderlands 3
- FIFA 20
- Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
- GRID
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Yo-Kai Watch 3
- Mario Kart 7
- Pokemon Sun
- World of Warcraft - 15 Year Anniversary
- FIFA 20
- Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII
