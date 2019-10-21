FIFA 20 Tops the French Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) has remained in first on the French charts in week 41, 2019, according to SELL.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 20 Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Borderlands 3 Xbox One FIFA 20 Ghost Recon: Breakpoint GRID Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Yo-Kai Watch 3 Mario Kart 7 Pokemon Sun PC World of Warcraft - 15 Year Anniversary FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

