Check Out Nearly 30 Minutes of Terminator: Resistance Gameplay from EGX 2019 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Reef Entertainment at EGX 2019 demonstrated nearly 30 minutes of gameplay footage of Terminator Resistance.

View it below:





Terminator: Resistance will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 15.

