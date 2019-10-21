Fairy Tail Game Gets EGX 2019 Gameplay Video - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust at EGX 2019 have released a new gameplay video of the upcoming Fairy Tail game.

Fairy Tail will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC worldwide in 2020.

