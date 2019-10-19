Switch vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – September 2019 - Sales

/ 171 Views

by, posted 37 minutes ago

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. Wii Global:

Gap change in latest month: 740,022 - NS

Gap change over last 12 months: 4,211,313 - Wii

Total Lead: 10,759,325 - Wii

Switch Total Sales: 38,751,874

Wii Total Sales: 49,511,199

September 2019 is the 31st month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Switch caught up with the Wii by 740,022 units. In the last 12 months the Wii has outsold the Switch by 4.21 million units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 10.76 million units.

The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 38.75 million units, while the Wii sold 49.51 million units during the same timeframe.

The 31st month for the Nintendo Switch is September 2019 and for the Wii it is May 2009.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles