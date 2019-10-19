Switch vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – September 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 37 minutes ago / 171 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 740,022 - NS
Gap change over last 12 months: 4,211,313 - Wii
Total Lead: 10,759,325 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 38,751,874
Wii Total Sales: 49,511,199
September 2019 is the 31st month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Switch caught up with the Wii by 740,022 units. In the last 12 months the Wii has outsold the Switch by 4.21 million units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 10.76 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 38.75 million units, while the Wii sold 49.51 million units during the same timeframe.
The 31st month for the Nintendo Switch is September 2019 and for the Wii it is May 2009.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD
More Articles
2 Comments
This holiday will determine if the graph continues as a series of roller coaster hills downwards, or if the Switch stands a chance of passing Wii. I think if by the end of the year the latest peak from Switch's 2019 holiday puts the gap closer than 2018's holiday did, or reverses the gap even briefly, Switch has a chance to beat Wii.
It all depends on how much of a success the Switch Lite is this Holiday season. The handheld only Switch had a strong start.
- 0