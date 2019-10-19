Crusader Kings III Announced for PC - News

/ 90 Views

by, posted 26 minutes ago

Paradox Interactive has announced Crusader Kings III for Windows PC via Steam and Game Pass. It will launch in 2020.

"Crusader Kings III is a grand medieval simulator where you are free to live out any plausible ruler fantasy that we could think of—but not without challenge." said game director Henrik Fahraeus. "Seeing its predecessor explode in popularity was very satisfying, especially considering that user friendliness was never our primary goal. Now we have a chance to address an even larger audience."

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The security of a dynasty rests in the quality of its successors. An heir should be strong. An heir should be forward thinking. Heirs should improve on the oversights of their predecessors. But the most successful heirs are those who build on an already secure foundation.

Crusader Kings III is the sequel to the classic Paradox Development Studio game about medieval conquest, intrigue, religion and high drama. It is a firm step in the direction of a new generation of grand strategy games, with new 3D character models and an even more detailed map. Designed to enhance the experience of Paradox veterans while being more welcoming to young squires, Crusader Kings III is a rich setting for an infinite number of new stories.

Key Features:

Shape Your Dynasty: Guide unique characters through history, choosing lifestyles best suited to their personalities and your ambitions.

Guide unique characters through history, choosing lifestyles best suited to their personalities and your ambitions. Rewrite Medieval History: Dynasties will change and adapt to changes in family and politics, and religious beliefs are more firmly under your control.

Dynasties will change and adapt to changes in family and politics, and religious beliefs are more firmly under your control. Build a Mighty Kingdom: Use your vassals’ fear of you as a weapon or call on familial obligations to persuade reluctant relatives to submit.

Use your vassals’ fear of you as a weapon or call on familial obligations to persuade reluctant relatives to submit. Experience High Drama: Stranger than fiction stories leap off the screen, as characters plot against you and events push you to extremes.

Stranger than fiction stories leap off the screen, as characters plot against you and events push you to extremes. Learn as You Go: Guided advice to help newcomers navigate a rich medieval world. In-game suggestions tip you off to paths you might not have considered.

Guided advice to help newcomers navigate a rich medieval world. In-game suggestions tip you off to paths you might not have considered. The Usual Crusader Kings Fun: Keep a stubborn council in line, scheme against your overbearing uncle or marry the rich duchy…oops, I mean pious duke or duchess of your dreams.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles