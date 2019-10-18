Image of the PlayStation 5 Dev Kit Reportedly Leaked - News

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Following a release of a render of the PlayStation 5 development kit an actual image of the console has apparently appeared online. YouTube channel ZONEofTECH in a new video has posted an image of the development kit.

The dev kit for the PS5 features the same V shape that was seen in the render. V in Roman Numerals stand for the number five, so the shape could be a nod to the name of the console.

The top left of the front panel features the text "Prototype 1 Not For Sale." There also appears to be six USB ports, as well as an opening where a disc can be inserted.

You can view the image of the PS5 development kit below:

The PlayStation 5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

