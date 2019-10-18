FIFA 20 Remains Atop the Swiss Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 has remained at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 41st week of 2019. GRID debuted in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 41, 2019:

FIFA 20 Ghost Recon: Breakpoint The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft NHL 20 Grand Theft Auto V GRID - NEW Super Mario Party The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

