BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Gets Blitztank DLC Trailer - News

posted 5 hours ago

Arc System Works has released a new trailer for BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle that features the Blitztank from Akatsuki Blitzkampf DLC. Blitztank is part of the $24.99 Version 2.0 Content Pack.

View the trailer below:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

