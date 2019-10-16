FIFA 20, Link's Awakening and Borderlands 3 Leads September German Charts - Sales

/ 248 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

FIFA 20 was the best-selling game in Germany in September 2019, according to the German association for video games. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening debuted in second place, while Borderlands 3 debuted in third. NBA 2K20 debuted in fourth place and eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 debuted in fifth.

Last month's number one selling game in Germany, Super Mario Maker 2, drops to 13th place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped from second to sixth.

Here is the complete top 20 chart for Germany in September 2019:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles