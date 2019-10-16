Pokémon Sword and Shield Info Details Gigantamax Pikachu, Charizard, Eevee, Meowth, and Butterfree - News

The Pokemon Company has released new information of Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield that details Gigantamax Pikachu, Charizard, Eevee, Meowth, and Butterfree.

Gigantamax Pikachu





Type: Electric

Electric Height: 68’11″+

68’11″+ Weight: ???

??? Ability: Static

The electricity generated in the sacs in its cheeks is stored in its tail. In battle, it will strike opponents with its tail and send a jolt of electricity through them as great as any lightning strike. Gigantamax Pikachu has become so powerful that it can produce enough electricity to rival a power plant. However, using this electricity to help power people’s homes seems difficult, as Pikachu can only remain Gigantamaxed for a short time. Electric-type attacks used by Gigantamax Pikachu will change to G-Max Volt Crash, which not only deals damage but also paralyzes all opponents.

Trainers that have play records from Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! on their Nintendo Switch system will be able to receive a special Pikachu that can Gigantamax in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

Gigantamax Charizard





Type: Fire/Flying

Fire/Flying Height: 91’10″+

91’10″+ Weight: ???

??? Ability: Blaze

The flames inside its body have become stronger, and now fire erupts from its mouth and horns in addition to its tail. It seems that the strength of the flames increases when Gigantamax Charizard roars. Charizard’s flames have become enhanced with Gigantamax power and now form wings on its back. These wings are hotter than magma, and Charizard can fire them off to scorch its opponents. Fire-type attacks used by Gigantamax Charizard will change to G-Max Wildfire. G-Max Wildfire doesn’t just deal damage to an opponent when it hits—it will also continue to deal damage for four turns to any Pokemon that isn’t Fire type.

Gigantamax Eevee





Type: Normal

Normal Height: 59’1″+

59’1″+ Weight: ???

??? Ability: Run Away / Adaptability

The fur around its neck has become extra fluffy and luxurious thanks to Gigantamax power. Any opponent caught in this fur becomes enamored with Eevee and loses the will to fight. Gigantamaxing has caused Eevee to become more rambunctious than ever, and it will attempt to play with any opponent. However, it often ends up crushing its opponent due to its massive size. Normal-type attacks used by Gigantamax Eevee will change to G-Max Cuddle. G-Max Cuddle doesn’t only deal damage when it hits—any opponent that is the opposite gender of Eevee will become infatuated.

Trainers that have play records from Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! on their Nintendo Switch system will be able to receive a special Eevee that can Gigantamax in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield.

Gigantamax Meowth





Type: Normal

Height: 108’3″+

Weight: ???

Ability: Pickup/Technician

Gigantamaxing has caused Meowth’s body to stretch to astounding lengths, and the coin on its head has also become massive. The giant coin can emit a torrent of Gigantamax power, filling the surrounding area with a powerful golden gleam. Meowth loves shiny objects, and when it sees skyscrapers lined with glass, it won’t be able to resist the urge to sharpen its claws on them. This behavior can cause considerable damage, such as wearing down the exterior walls and breaking windows. Normal-type attacks used by Gigantamax Meowth will change to G-Max Gold Rush. G-Max Gold Rush deals damage to opponents and also scatters coins all over the area, giving Trainers a considerable in-game cash bonus after the battle.

This special Meowth that can Gigantamax can be received as an early-purchase bonus for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield by selecting the Get via Internet option in Mystery Gift from Friday, November 15, 2019, to Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Gigantamax Butterfree





Type: Bug/Flying

Bug/Flying Height: 55’9″+

55’9″+ Weight: ???

??? Ability: Compound Eyes

Its most notable feature is its blinding wings, which have grown to gigantic proportions. The light of Gigantamax Butterfree’s wings comes from its scales, which can inflict paralysis, poisoning, or sleep on its opponents. These scales are Butterfree’s most effective weapons. Its vast wings can stir up a wind strong enough to lift a 10-ton truck, just by flapping. This wind also scatters poisonous scales around the area, so simply being near this Pokemon is very dangerous. Bug-type attacks used by Gigantamax Butterfree will change to G-Max Befuddle. G-Max Befuddle doesn’t only deal damage—it will also scatter scales around opponents and cause them to become poisoned, become paralyzed, or fall asleep.

■ There are Gigantamax Pokemon You Can Only Obtain in Special Ways

Obtain a Special Meowth That Can Gigantamax as an Early-Purchase Bonus

This special Meowth that can Gigantamax will be gifted as an early-purchase bonus for Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield players. You will be able to receive this special Meowth by selecting the Get via Internet option in Mystery Gift from Friday, November 15, 2019, to Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Note: An internet connection is required to receive the special Meowth.

Note: A Nintendo Switch Online membership (paid) is not required to receive the special Meowth.

Note: The special Meowth cannot evolve.

Enjoy Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! to Get a Special Pikachu and Eevee

If you have play records from Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! on your Nintendo Switch system, you’ll be able to receive a special Pikachu that can Gigantamax in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. If you have play records from Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! on your Nintendo Switch system, you’ll be able to receive a special Eevee capable of Gigantamaxing!

Note: You’ll be able to receive the special Pikachu or Eevee at the Wild Area Station in the game. (You can reach this area after about two hours of gameplay, though individual gameplay time may vary.)

Note: The special Pikachu and Eevee cannot evolve.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

