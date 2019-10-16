Visual Novel Kissed by the Baddest Bidder Launches for the Switch Later This Year - News

Developer Voltage announced the visual novel, Kissed by the Baddest Bidder, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in 2019. The game is out now for iOS and Android.

View the Nintendo Switch version announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Working at Japan’s first hotel & casino, you stumble upon a black-market auction, and end up as one of the items for sale. “I’ll let you decide who buys you.” Five men place the winning bid, and now you’re completely at their mercy.

