Google Stadia Launches on November 19

Read the FAQ on Stadia below:

What is Stadia?

Stadia is Google’s new cloud-based gaming platform that allows you to play your favorite hit video games across screens instantly.

What was Project Stream?

Project Stream was a test of our capabilities to stream the highest quality video games. We partnered with Ubisoft to stream Assassin’s Creed Odyssey within a Chrome browser.

I’m a game publisher. Who can I reach out to about getting my Game on Stadia or for more information on the platform itself?

To learn more about developing and publishing games for Stadia, head on over to stadia.dev.

What is Stadia Controller?

Google’s controller for Stadia.

What colors are available?

Night Blue is included in the Founder’s Edition. Other colors include Wasabi (Not available in Canada or Nordics), Clearly White, and Just Black.

If I return my Stadia Controller or Chromecast Ultra, will my subscription be cancelled? Will I be refunded for the subscription?

Yes, if you return all of the contents of the Founder’s Edition (i.e. the Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra). You will also lose access to your three-month subscription free-trial and all games claimed while a subscriber, as well as: If you have not yet redeemed your access code for Stadia at the time of return, we will void your access code. Additionally, the Buddy Pass 3 month subscription (if not yet sent) will be voided, the Founder Stadia Name will revert to a standard Stadia Name, and the Founder’s Badge will be removed.

How much does it cost?

For details please check out the Stadia page on the Google Store. Note that purchasing an individual controller does not entitle you to Stadia access. To access Stadia in 2019, you’ll need to purchase a bundle.

What’s the minimum Internet speed/bandwidth that’s needed to use Stadia?

We recommend an internet speed of at least 10 mbps for a 720p experience on Stadia. Faster connections can experience up to 4k streaming, dependent on connection speed.

What are the benefits of having your platform?

There are plenty of benefits including instant access to games on virtually any screen. Also, you’ll never have to wait for a download patch or platform update.

Will I lose my game progress if my Internet connection dips or if I get throttled?

If you happen to lose connection, Stadia will maintain the game where it got cut off for several minutes so that you can quickly get back online without losing progress. Also, if the bandwidth fluctuates, Stadia will adjust to deliver the best possible visual quality at all times.

I’m located in Hawaii / Alaska / Puerto Rico / US Virgin Islands, and I heard that people in Hawaii were not able to access Project Stream even though it was announced for the US. Will this be the case for Stadia?

While we will not be able to deliver Stadia to everyone on the planet, we’ve made infrastructure investments to ensure that we have data centers close to as many users as possible. At this time, Hawaii, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands are NOT supported on Stadia. Puerto Rico and Alaska are supported.

Will Stadia work on any Android phone?

At launch, if you’re a Stadia user, you can play Stadia exclusively on Pixel 3 and 3a devices. However, you’ll be able to create your account and make subscription and game purchases from any Android M+ or iOS 11+ device that has access to the Stadia app.

Are you planning on having First Party content?

Yes! We announced our studio Stadia Games and Entertainment. More info on the studio will be made available soon.

Will there be multiplayer content on the platform?

Yes, there will be multiplayer content and we are working with more publishers and developers every day to bring the best games to Stadia. Please stay tuned for more details.

Are you going to have cross-platform play?

We’re committed to developing an accessible and welcoming environment for all gamers and plan on working with top-tier devs, which include those who want to enable cross-platform play.

Which mobile devices (tablets and phones) will support Stadia at launch?

At launch we will be supporting Pixel 3 and 3a devices (3a, 3a XL, 3, 3XL) phones for mobile gameplay, more devices will be made available in the future. However purchasing games and managing your content can be done from any iOS 11+ or Android M+ device that can run the Stadia app.

What is the quality Stadia will stream content at?

Stadia will be able to stream games up to 4K HDR and 60 FPS quality for Stadia Pro subscribers. Non-subscribers can stream games up to 1080p and 30 FPS. Like any other Internet streaming experience, higher quality connections will result in the best experience.

What’s Crowd Play?

Crowd Play is part of the vision for Stadia that we announced at GDC 2019, that allows viewers of a live stream to join in the game, directly with the stream creator; stay tuned for more details about these features and launch dates.

Which Chromecast devices will be compatible with Stadia?

At launch Stadia will be sold in a bundle with Chromecast Ultra, which enables up to 4k streaming for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Do I need to use your Controller? (Stadia Controller)

No, you can use many popular HID compliant controllers when playing via USB cable on Chrome or mobile. To play on your TV you will need to use the Stadia Controller and Google Chromecast Ultra.