Disgaea 4 Complete+ Demo Out Now in North America, in Europe on October 16 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher NIS America announced the demo for Disgaea 4 Complete+ is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America, and will launch in Europe on October 16.

View the latest trailer of the game below:





Disgaea 4 Complete+ will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on October 29, and in Japan on October 31.

