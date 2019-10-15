This Week's Deals With Gold - Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 182 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through October 22 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|A Way Out
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|ACA NEOGEO BASEBALL STARS 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN IV
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|ACA NEOGEO SENGOKU
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Freedom Cry
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Illustrious Pirates Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|55%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|55%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy Of The First Blade
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate Of Atlantis
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|55%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of The Pharaohs
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones
|Add-On
|40%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack The Ripper
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets Of London Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – The Last Maharaja Missions Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Unity – Secrets Of The Revolution
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Batman: Arkham Collection
|Xbox Game Pass
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Batman: Return to Arkham
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Battlefield V Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Bloody Shooters Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|BUNDLE – Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure and Sublevel Zero: Redux
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Carnival Games
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|DWG
|Cars 3: Driven to Win
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Digerati Nerdook Bundle Vol.1
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Earthlock
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Elex
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 Valley Of The Yetis
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 – Escape From Durgesh Prison
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 – Hurk Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 – Dead Living Zombies
|Add-On
|33%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 – Hours Of Darkness
|Add-On
|33%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 – Lost On Mars
|Add-On
|33%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 5 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry Insanity Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry Primal
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry Primal – Wenja Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Farming Simulator 17
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Big Bud Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Forsaken Remastered
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Gnomes Garden 3 in 1
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Hammerwatch
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Hitman 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Hunt: Showdown
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Injustice 2
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|55%
|Publisher Sale
|Jagged Alliance: Rage!
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Just Cause 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|Just Cause 4 – Standard Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|DWG
|Kingdom Treasury Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight
|Kingdom Two Crowns
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Spotlight
|Kingdom: New Lands
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Late Shift
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO City Undercover
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Jurassic World
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Collection
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO The Incredibles
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|LEGO Worlds
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mad Max
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Madden NFL 20
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight
|Madden NFL 20: Superstar Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight
|Madden NFL 20: Ultimate Superstar Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War Story Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Outlaw Tribe Nemesis Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Blade of Galadriel Story Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War – The Desolation of Mordor Story Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Mortal Kombat XL
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|NHL 20
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|NHL 20 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|NHL 20 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Spotlight
|Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|DWG
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Riftstar Raiders
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Sine Mora EX
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Surviving Mars
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|DWG
|Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Spotlight
|Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Spotlight
|Tango Fiesta
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight
|The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Path Of Motus
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|85%
|DWG
|Transcripted
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|Valentino Rossi The Game
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Warhammer: Chaosbane
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|ArcaniA
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – The Da Vinci Disappearance DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III – The Hidden Secrets Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed III: The Battle Hardened Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations — The Lost Archive
|Add-On
|75%
|Franchise Sale
|Avatar: TLA: TBE
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Elements Of Destruction
|Arcade
|90%
|DWG
|Far Cry 3
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Franchise Sale
|FAR CRY 4 Escape from Durgesh Prison
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 Hurk Deluxe Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|70%
|Franchise Sale
|FAR CRY 4 – Valley of the Yetis
|Add-On
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|Far Cry Classic
|Arcade
|60%
|Franchise Sale
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
|MotoGP15
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Orc Attack: Flatulent Rebellion
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|RIDE
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Rocket Riot
|Arcade
|85%
|DWG
|Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
