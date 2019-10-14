Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Debuts in 2nd on the French Charts - Sales

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (PS4) has debuted in second on the French charts in week 40, 2019, according to SELL. The Xbox One version debuted in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 FIFA 20 Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Gold Edition Xbox One FIFA 20 Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Gold Edition Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo 3DS Yo-Kai Watch 3 Pokemon Sun Mario Kart 7 PC FIFA 20 The Sims 4 Borderlands 3

