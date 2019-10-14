Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Debuts in 2nd on the Italian Charts - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) has remained at the top of the Italian charts for Week 40, 2019. The Xbox One dropped one spot to second and the Nintendo Switch version dropped from third to seventh place.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (PS4) debuted in second place. The Xbox One version debuted in ninth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 40, 2019:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (PS4) - NEW FIFA 20 (XOne) God of War (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) EFootball PES 2020 (PS4) FIFA 20 (NS) The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (NS) Ghost Recon: Breakpoint (XOne) - NEW Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4)

