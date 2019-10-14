Pokémon Sword and Shield Footage Features First Town You Will See in Galar - News

/ 204 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Serebii has uploaded a new video to YouTube that features gameplay footage of the first town we will be seeing in Galar.

View it below:

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield will launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles