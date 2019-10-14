SoulCalibur VI Trailer Showcases New Moves in Season 2 - News

/ 195 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for SoulCalibur VI that showcases the new moves for the character in Season 2. A release date for Season 2 has not been announced.

View it below:

SoulCalibur VI is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles