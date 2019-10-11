Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

FIFA 20 has remained at the top of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 40th week of 2019. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint debuted in second place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 40, 2019:

FIFA 20 Ghost Recon: Breakpoint - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NHL 20 Borderlands 3 Dragon Quest XI Grand Theft Auto V New Super Mario Bros. U Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.

